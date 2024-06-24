Range Financial Group LLC Sells 252 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Range Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 40.0% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,338,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $658,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Price Performance

NYSE:HRB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.00. 808,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,799. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.66 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.34.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.28. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 224.81% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. H&R Block’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRB. Barrington Research boosted their target price on H&R Block from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on H&R Block

H&R Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.