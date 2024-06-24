Range Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark makes up about 1.1% of Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,465,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,191. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.95. The stock has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.64.

In other news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

