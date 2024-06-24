Range Financial Group LLC Has $938,000 Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,514 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 67.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,086,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,599,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,025,000 after acquiring an additional 111,363 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,121,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,866,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,992,000 after acquiring an additional 15,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

BHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of BHC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.83. 2,081,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,768,147. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.11.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.16). Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,370.91% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. On average, analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

