Range Financial Group LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,864,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,138,000 after acquiring an additional 23,039,032 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20,036.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,643,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581,200 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,871,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,645,000 after buying an additional 3,035,201 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,589,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,810,000 after buying an additional 261,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,356,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,631,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

IUSB stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.53. 6,051,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,998,868. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.30.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.1495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

