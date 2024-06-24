Range Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Booking accounts for about 1.3% of Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 8.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Booking by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Booking by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 30 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Booking by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $7.90 on Monday, hitting $3,981.20. 153,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,395. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,705.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,603.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,605.00 and a 52-week high of $4,018.09.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total value of $75,619.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $649,640.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total transaction of $75,619.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $649,640.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,021 shares of company stock worth $3,617,852. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,205.00 price objective (up from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,902.54.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

