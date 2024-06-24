Range Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,648 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WU. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Union by 10.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,498,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,247 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Western Union by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,087,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,399,000 after purchasing an additional 160,735 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,460,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,822 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 9.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,839,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,148,000 after buying an additional 605,620 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,342,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,590,000 after buying an additional 689,254 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of WU traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.40. 2,909,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,044,835. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $14.19.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 120.76%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Western Union in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.61.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

