QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock Price Up 1.4%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.04 and last traded at $4.99. Approximately 1,025,693 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 8,036,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on QS. Truist Financial lowered their target price on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on QuantumScape

QuantumScape Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average of $6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 4.69.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at QuantumScape

In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 22,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $129,008.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,207,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,906,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 22,554 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $129,008.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,207,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $212,486.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,178,512 shares in the company, valued at $7,236,063.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 487,559 shares of company stock worth $2,752,186 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 595.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 37.3% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in QuantumScape by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Finally, StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.