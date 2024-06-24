PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of PTC by 4,285.7% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of PTC by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total value of $1,207,324.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,734,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total value of $1,207,324.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,734,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $217,506.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,573.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,846 shares of company stock worth $2,137,631. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Performance

PTC stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,719. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 74.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.61 and a fifty-two week high of $194.24.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $603.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.53 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 12.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.