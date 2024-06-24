Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Major Shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential Acquires 652,884 Shares

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 652,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,065,062.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.16. 1,437,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.39. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.02 and a 52 week high of $121.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 78.8% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

