ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Sets New 52-Week High at $98.98

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.98 and last traded at $98.49, with a volume of 373750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.80.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,840.4% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 937,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,098,000 after acquiring an additional 927,271 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,882.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 805,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,689,000 after purchasing an additional 796,585 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 385.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,973,000 after purchasing an additional 383,429 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,985,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,300,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

