PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.28

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.28 and last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 39093 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.24 million during the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PropertyGuru Group Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PropertyGuru Group stock. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products.

