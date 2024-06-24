Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Trading 5.2% Higher

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.32 and last traded at $6.30. Approximately 103,898 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 765,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Prime Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Prime Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.09.

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PRME

Prime Medicine Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average is $7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.35.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prime Medicine by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prime Medicine by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 33,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its holdings in Prime Medicine by 733.3% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in Prime Medicine by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prime Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.