Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives $23.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PINC. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Premier from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Premier from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Premier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other news, COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $388,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Premier news, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 6,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $131,585.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,929.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $388,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,042.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,075 shares of company stock worth $1,328,050. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Premier by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Premier by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Premier Price Performance

Shares of PINC opened at $18.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.44. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Premier had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.92 million. Research analysts predict that Premier will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Premier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.25%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

