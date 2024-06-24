PotCoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $20.14 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 23rd. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $20.14 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00015220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.43 or 0.00115352 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009207 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000132 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

