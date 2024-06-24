Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 13.000-14.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 13.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pool also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.04-$11.44 EPS.

Pool Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of POOL stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $337.91. The stock had a trading volume of 561,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,220. Pool has a twelve month low of $308.45 and a twelve month high of $422.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $360.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.57.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pool will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 37.56%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POOL. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $370.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $382.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Pool

About Pool

(Get Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.