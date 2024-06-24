PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.72

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.72 and last traded at $18.57, with a volume of 21909 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of PepGen in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of PepGen in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get PepGen alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEPG

PepGen Trading Up 5.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $580.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.18.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepGen Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PepGen

In related news, SVP Niels Svenstrup sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepGen

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PepGen during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of PepGen by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 680,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepGen by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,166,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,225,000 after acquiring an additional 178,438 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PepGen in the 1st quarter worth about $2,940,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepGen by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 850,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 344,266 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepGen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.