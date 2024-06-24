Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ PEBK opened at $28.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average is $28.55. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $31.59. The firm has a market cap of $151.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $29,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,959.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.94% of the company's stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,245 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 0.67% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company's stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.

