PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Upgraded at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.10.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $19.83 on Friday. PENN Entertainment has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $29.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average of $19.61.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Handler acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $597,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 283,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,743. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PENN Entertainment news, CFO Felicia Hendrix purchased 16,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $249,948.79. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 68,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,180.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Handler acquired 40,000 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $597,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 283,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,743. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 76,157 shares of company stock worth $1,154,949 in the last quarter. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $42,758,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $32,556,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $19,792,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 71.9% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,884,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,313,000 after acquiring an additional 787,968 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,098,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,595,000 after acquiring an additional 725,221 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

