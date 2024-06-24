Peak Financial Advisors LLC Takes $3.12 Million Position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,000. Corpay makes up approximately 1.9% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Corpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corpay during the first quarter worth $3,920,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of Corpay during the first quarter worth $1,327,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay during the first quarter worth $33,840,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay during the first quarter worth $1,946,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corpay alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Corpay in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Corpay from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Corpay from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.11.

Corpay Stock Performance

Shares of CPAY stock traded up $2.89 on Monday, hitting $270.04. 289,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,110. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.21. Corpay, Inc. has a one year low of $220.39 and a one year high of $319.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $278.80.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.25 million. Corpay had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 36.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corpay Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.