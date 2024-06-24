Peak Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 78,976 Shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,976 shares during the period. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF comprises 4.7% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.18% of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF worth $7,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. TMD Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,402,000 after acquiring an additional 171,290 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 155,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 75,615 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Stock Performance

SVOL stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.74. The company had a trading volume of 942,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,303. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.69.

About Simplify Volatility Premium ETF

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

