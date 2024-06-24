Peak Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,000. Amgen comprises about 1.7% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN stock traded up $7.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $316.05. 1,432,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,769,477. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $296.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.44 and a 52 week high of $329.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.85.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

