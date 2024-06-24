Peak Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 890.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $2,470,301.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $2,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,965.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $2,470,301.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Moelis & Company stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.75. 158,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,492. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $58.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.57. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -281.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $217.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,263.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.