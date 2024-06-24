Peak Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 14,699 Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of BATS:CBOE traded up $3.57 on Monday, reaching $175.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,438,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

