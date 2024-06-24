Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) PT Lowered to $145.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PCTY. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Paylocity from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Paylocity from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.65.

Paylocity Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PCTY traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $135.61. 260,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,631. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $132.61 and a 12-month high of $230.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.11.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.29. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $401.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Paylocity will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total value of $45,919.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,751 shares in the company, valued at $659,106.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $729,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at $25,848,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 4,853.3% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

