Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,521 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin accounts for 3.8% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned 0.17% of Parker-Hannifin worth $123,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on PH shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $611.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.33.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PH traded down $3.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $504.16. 886,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,431. The business’s fifty day moving average is $534.48 and its 200 day moving average is $513.84. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $362.49 and a fifty-two week high of $570.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

