Palo Alto Networks’ (PANW) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $350.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PANW. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $324.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $320.33 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $201.17 and a 52 week high of $380.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $301.84 and its 200 day moving average is $306.17. The company has a market cap of $103.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total transaction of $240,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,997,573.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $99,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total transaction of $240,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,997,573.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,182 shares of company stock worth $74,850,597. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 112,040 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,038,000 after purchasing an additional 26,767 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 4,178 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

