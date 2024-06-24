Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 2,125.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247,782 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 252,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 55,626 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 903,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,453,000 after purchasing an additional 124,169 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,498,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,979,000 after purchasing an additional 601,012 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $103,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,733,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,944,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $103,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,733,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,944,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $113,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,445.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,377,153 shares of company stock worth $240,054,945. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

PLTR stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.16. 36,346,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,597,313. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.29. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTR. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.