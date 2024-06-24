Pacifica Partners Inc. Trims Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 588.5% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPG. Seaport Res Ptn raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish purchased 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG Industries Price Performance

NYSE:PPG traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.15. 1,633,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,413. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.32 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The company has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.02.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

PPG Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

