Pacifica Partners Inc. Grows Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,320 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up approximately 1.6% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

TD stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.22. 3,981,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,923,700. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $96.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $53.52 and a fifty-two week high of $66.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.96%. Research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.64%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

