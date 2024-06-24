Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Purchased by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 37,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 21,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $43.99. 2,027,863 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.86 and its 200-day moving average is $46.93. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

