Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Loop Capital from $188.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

OC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Owens Corning from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $179.00.

OC stock opened at $177.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.46. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $109.95 and a 1-year high of $184.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.28 and its 200-day moving average is $160.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $43,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,954 shares in the company, valued at $901,875.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Owens Corning news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total transaction of $542,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,262,112.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $43,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,954 shares in the company, valued at $901,875.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,360 shares of company stock worth $2,916,365. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 213,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,692,000 after purchasing an additional 84,958 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 452.5% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 15,667 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,336,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $910,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

