Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $42,000 Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,362 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 61.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at about $51,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBS. BNP Paribas downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,257,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.69. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $32.13.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

