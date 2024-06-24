Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 487 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,834 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 18,786.5% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 106,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,748,000 after acquiring an additional 106,144 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 215,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $47,947,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 824.6% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 15,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

LOW stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.59. 3,627,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,706. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

