Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,537 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $650,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter worth about $412,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 349,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,746,000 after acquiring an additional 30,332 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 702.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 21,282 shares in the last quarter.

XHB stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.90. 2,855,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,671,301. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.08.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

