Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. JPMorgan Municipal ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.12% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $14,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:JMUB traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.60. The stock had a trading volume of 127,524 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.57.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.1497 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

