Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 19,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stegner Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.19. The stock had a trading volume of 72,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,258. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $29.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day moving average is $27.65. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

