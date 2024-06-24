Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLTR. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 336,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 27,107 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 102.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 12,769 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after acquiring an additional 58,410 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 973,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,628,000 after acquiring an additional 167,606 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,924,000.

NYSEARCA FLTR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.48. The company had a trading volume of 256,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,114. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.37.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

