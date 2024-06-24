Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 120 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 10,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.08.

VMC stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.81. 1,258,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,512. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $190.51 and a 1 year high of $276.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total value of $254,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total value of $1,802,150.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total value of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at $676,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,520. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

