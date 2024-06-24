Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 196 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463,111 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $139,341,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $85,800,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,547,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,662,000 after acquiring an additional 299,689 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 635,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,654,000 after acquiring an additional 259,015 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.21. 310,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,737. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

