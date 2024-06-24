One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th.

One Liberty Properties has a payout ratio of 360.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect One Liberty Properties to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.9%.

Shares of NYSE OLP opened at $23.80 on Monday. One Liberty Properties has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $501.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OLP shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

In related news, COO Justin Clair sold 1,200 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

