NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.88% from the company’s previous close.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush increased their price target on NVIDIA from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC upped their price target on NVIDIA from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $98.50 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

NVIDIA Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NVDA traded down $6.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.12. The company had a trading volume of 368,996,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,617,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $140.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 227,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,521,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 227,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,521,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $9,962,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,748,330 shares in the company, valued at $973,422,506.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,636,590 shares of company stock worth $292,708,454. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

