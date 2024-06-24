NU Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 63,886 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 47% compared to the average daily volume of 43,399 call options.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NU shares. TheStreet raised shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.29.
NU stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.74. 44,375,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,497,018. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. NU has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.13.
NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NU will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
