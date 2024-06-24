NU Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 63,886 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 47% compared to the average daily volume of 43,399 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NU shares. TheStreet raised shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.29.

Get NU alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NU

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NU Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NU. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in NU by 401.5% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,143,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after buying an additional 915,773 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NU by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,260,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,904 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in NU by 39.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,120,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after buying an additional 314,131 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of NU by 1,235.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 371,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 343,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NU stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.74. 44,375,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,497,018. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. NU has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.13.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NU will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About NU

(Get Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.