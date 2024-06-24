Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Southland Equity Partners LLC

Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,021,000 after buying an additional 4,526,199 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,643,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,429 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,585,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,057,000 after buying an additional 1,881,264 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $138,759,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,997,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.28. 2,563,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,459,265. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $144.50. The company has a market cap of $638.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

