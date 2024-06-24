NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Upgraded to Outperform by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $120.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $110.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NKE. StockNews.com lowered NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of NIKE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.81.

Get NIKE alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NIKE

NIKE Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $97.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. NIKE has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $14,275,000. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,034,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2,332.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,598,000 after buying an additional 176,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,668,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $506,908,000 after buying an additional 192,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.