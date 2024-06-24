Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 0.4 %

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $134.57 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $93.02 and a twelve month high of $148.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.06 and its 200 day moving average is $135.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Shalini Sharp sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $156,941.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,048.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.24, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,486.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shalini Sharp sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $156,941.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,048.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,697 shares of company stock valued at $11,975,615. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

