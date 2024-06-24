NetScientific (LON:NSCI) Sets New 52-Week High at $78.85

NetScientific plc (LON:NSCI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 78.85 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 78.25 ($0.99), with a volume of 85090 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76 ($0.97).

NetScientific Stock Up 3.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 65.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 64.58. The stock has a market cap of £18.74 million, a P/E ratio of -573.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Insider Activity at NetScientific

In related news, insider Edward Hooper acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £13,600 ($17,280.81). 39.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NetScientific

NetScientific plc (AIM: NSCI) is a deep tech and life sciences VC investment group with an international portfolio of innovative companies.

NetScientific identifies, invests in, and builds high growth companies in the UK and internationally. The company adds value through the proactive management of its portfolio, progressing to key value inflection points, and delivering investment returns through partial or full liquidity events.

NetScientific differentiates itself by employing a capital-light investment approach, making judicial use of its balance sheet and syndicating investments through its wholly owned VC subsidiary, EMV Capital.

