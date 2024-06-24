National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) General Counsel Michael W. Reville Sells 6,357 Shares

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $348,554.31. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,981.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE NFG traded up $1.37 on Monday, hitting $56.00. 409,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,660. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.62. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $57.60.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $629.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.33 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFG shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Read Our Latest Report on National Fuel Gas

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Fuel Gas

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 166.4% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.