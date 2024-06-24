MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. raised its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $959,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 819,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,506,000 after buying an additional 57,342 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $2,755,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $486.32. 725,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.95 and a 12 month high of $617.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $487.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $532.12.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSCI. Bank of America upgraded MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $671.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.53.

In other MSCI news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $465.92 per share, with a total value of $6,056,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 327,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,579,015.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit acquired 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $465.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,579,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

