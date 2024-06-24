MP Materials (NYSE:MP) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Morgan Stanley

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MP Materials from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of MP Materials from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.43.

Shares of MP opened at $13.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a current ratio of 10.29. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.19 and a beta of 2.28. MP Materials has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $26.53.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). MP Materials had a net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $48.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. Analysts predict that MP Materials will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $846,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 325,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,605.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $5,741,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $846,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,605.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,435,000 after purchasing an additional 401,071 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in MP Materials by 30.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 372,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after buying an additional 86,117 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in MP Materials by 22.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 524,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 54,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

