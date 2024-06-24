Morgan Stanley Trims Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Target Price to $62.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

NTNX has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Nutanix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Nutanix from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Nutanix from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Nutanix Price Performance

NTNX opened at $53.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -762.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.10. Nutanix has a one year low of $26.47 and a one year high of $73.69.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $524.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.13 million. On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $1,299,801.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,057,768.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $1,299,801.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,057,768.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $3,434,688.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,368,008.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,965,961. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,908,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,830,000 after buying an additional 3,809,981 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth about $137,465,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the third quarter worth about $82,421,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 387.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,612,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,229,000 after buying an additional 2,076,377 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 29.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,358,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,024,000 after buying an additional 985,421 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

See Also

